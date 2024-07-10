Jason Momoa is rumoured to be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

HQ

James Gunn may be busy shooting Superman right now, but the rest of DC Studios is hard at work on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. Supergirl herself will be played by House of the Dragons actress Milly Alcock. Now, the film insider Daniel Richtman, claims that Jason Momoa is also in the film.

Momoa, as we all know, has played Aquaman now in several DC films but it seems that chapter is now closed. Instead, DC is interested in casting him as someone else and it's mainly Lobo that's been mentioned, which is exactly what Richtman says.

"[...] sounds a lot like Lobo."