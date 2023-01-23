Jason Momoa: "I'll always be Aquaman"

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, a video popped up on social media which showed a very excited Jason Momoa after what was seemingly a meeting with the DC Universe's current bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran. In that video, Momoa teased a lot of big things for his involvement in the world of DC, but what exactly was unclear at the time.

To follow up to this, Momoa recently spoke with Variety at the Sundance Festival, where he stated that he will "always be Aquaman" whilst also noting "there might be some other characters too."

Momoa stated in full: "I'll always be Aquaman. The rumours are... I'll always be Aquaman, ain't anybody coming in taking shit, and there might be some other characters too. I can play other things too. I can be funny and savage and charming, once in a while."

As for what these other characters will be, there have been rumours that Lobo might be on the cards for Momoa. But either way, we can look forward to at least one more outing of Momoa as the ocean superhero when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuts this December.