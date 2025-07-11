Jason Momoa headlines action-packed latest look at Chief of War

HQ

Apple's big television addition this August is an ambitious historical epic that explores the unification and colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s. It revolves around Jason Momoa's character of a war chief who fights to bring together the various tribes so that they have a better chance of survival, as a unified group, when the Western colonisers arrive on their shores in force.

Unlike some Apple shows, Chief of War will be quite a special series as it is being told from an indigenous perspective, utilising a mostly Polynesian cast, and even has dialogue spoken predominantly in the native tongue of the locals. It's even a project that is regarded as a passion endeavour for Momoa, who is known not just as the lead star but also the co-creator alongside Pa'a Sibbett.

Otherwise, the cast is made up of a few recognisable faces like Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison (who is also Jason Momoa's dad... in Aquaman). As for when Chief of War will begin streaming, it will arrive on Apple TV+ from August 1. You can see the latest trailer below.