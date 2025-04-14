English
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Jason Momoa has finished all his Lobo scenes in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

It premieres next year, but a trailer might arrive late 2025.

James Gunn and Peter Safran barely had time to present their plans for the new DCU before fans began to request that Jason Momoa be cast as Lobo - and he himself seemed to agree. And that's exactly how it panned out.

He'll make his Lobo debut in next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and via Instagram, he's now announced that filming is complete for his own part. With that said, all that's left to do is wait for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will premiere in 2026, more specifically on June 26. Hopefully we'll get a glimpse of him before that in some trailer, with the first one likely to show up late this year.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

