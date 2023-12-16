Jason Momoa doubts he will play Aquaman again

HQ

We've had to wait a long time for the second Aquaman movie, and with the premiere now barely a week away, the big question is whether it will be a return to form for DC or another one of the many flops of recent years.

Then you can also think about whether we will ever see Jason Momoa in the role of Aquaman again, given all the shuffling done internally after Peter Safran and James Gunn took over.

And whether or not there's a future for Aquaman, at least for Momoa himself, well that's something he's very doubtful about according to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight where he said:

"I don't necessarily want it to be the end... but I don't think it's really, like, a choice... The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility . But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

"If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that's all I'll say."

Do you think this will be the end for Momoa as Aquaman, and what are your expectations for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?