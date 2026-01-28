Jason Momoa doesn't know if Lobo will return for future DCU projects

HQ

Jason Momoa as Lobo is a fancast that people have wanted for a long, long time. Basically since he first showed off his massive physique and bearded face in Game of Thrones. Now we're finally getting the character in Supergirl, though it may be a brief appearance in the overall plot of the DCU.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Momoa revealed he's not quite sure where Lobo fits into the grand schemes James Gunn and Peter Safran have for the universe. "I only know Lobo's in this one, and so we'll see what the future of all that holds. I would love for his own thing to be coming out," he said.

"I don't know if there is. I think it's probably up to the audience and how they feel about it, but I think he's got his own things mapped out and I'm not privy to any of that," Momoa continued. "James's career is just equal to what Zack's done, what they've built and what their worlds are. They're amazing directors world building."

It does seem doubtful that we'd see the end of Lobo during Supergirl, but it'll be interesting to see how he slots into the rest of the DCU. Lobo is not a linchpin within the universe, but he's a well-liked character, and his live-action appearance could lead to some serious appreciation. We'll only know this summer.