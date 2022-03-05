Jason Momoa confirms he is Fast 10's villain

HQ

It has been confirmed by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa that he has signed on to join the Fast and Furious franchise as the main antagonist and villain of Fast 10. Joining the nitro-fuelled, blockbuster movie series as part of its penultimate main instalment, Momoa has given a short statement as part of an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via SlashFilm), where he talks about his excitement for playing the role.

"I'm gonna go do 'Fast 10," said Momoa. "That's gonna be fun ... it's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy."

As for when we'll get to see Momoa in the role, Fast 10 is expected to release in May 2022, after receiving a brief delay that pushed the major motion picture out of its original Spring 2023 window.