Jason Momoa and James Wan pushed to bring Amber Heard back for Aquaman 2

As the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial continues, we're continuously hearing more about the actress' role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The latest development comes from Hollywood insider Kathyrn Arnold (via The Wrap), who took the stand to talk about the way that Warner Bros. and DC had treated Heard.

It was said by Arnold that Heard was potentially not set to return for the Aquaman sequel at all, as the top brass was intending to not exercise her option for employment. Heard's management team was said to have fought hard to counter this, but the real turning point for the actress' involvement came from director James Wan and lead star Jason Momoa, who are noted to have committed to Heard.

"In February 2021, there were conversations that Amber's, I'm going to be technical with you, her option for employment was not going to be exercised. So they may not have hired her again. Her management team fought very hard and they ultimately ended up hiring her, but not only because of what her management did, but also because star Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to her."

Likewise, it was mentioned by Arnold that Heard was banned from the last DC FanDome due to the legal proceedings. It was said that the actress was not even allowed to be in the poster for the event itself.

"Ms. Heard was not invited to be either in the poster or to be at the [FanDome] event, and, in fact, they told her she cannot come."

Neither Warner Bros. or DC have yet to respond to these statements.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to open in cinemas on March 17, 2023.