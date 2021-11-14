Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's buddy cop movie is happening

HQ

Earlier this year, Dave Bautista ignited a fire on social media by pitching a buddy cop movie on Twitter, a movie that would see Bautista team up with Jason Momoa once again. The movie was framed as a "Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch" (Atomic Blonde's director), and while Momoa was all in on the pitch, it was simply a pitch and had not been picked up by a production company.

However, it seems that has all changed, as Deadline has now reported that the movie is currently in a four-way bidding war, with production companies fighting to pick up the movie.

According to the report, the film, which is currently untitled, is set to be picked up by MGM, who leads the bidding war, following Momoa and Bautista spending the past week pitching the movie all around Hollywood over the past week.

While it seems like the movie is going to be picked up and created, it is currently still very early in its production, meaning there is no director at the moment, despite Bautista pushing for Leitch to take the role.

As for when it intends to shoot, Deadline has also noted that 2023 seems to be a fair bet, as both the headlining stars are busy in the coming months.