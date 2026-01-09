Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista take on the Yakuza in Prime Video's The Wrecking Crew

January just got a little brighter if you're a fan of daft and fun action films. Prime Video has presented the trailer for The Wrecking Crew, a flick that brings together Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to see the two stars portraying estranged brothers that are reunited on their home island of Hawaii to face down Yakuza that want them dead. Why, you ask? It's seemingly to do with their father's peculiar death, an event that the duo decide to investigate and come across more than they may have anticipated.

Yep, it certainly seems like we're in store for something wacky and wild when this movie makes its debut on Prime Video rather soon, as the premiere date is set for January 28.

Directed by Blue Beetle's Angel Manuel Soto and written by The Adam Project and See's Jonathan Tropper, this film also features appearances from fellow Hawaiians Jacob Batalon and Temura Morrison, while Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin also pop up.

Check out the trailer for The Wrecking Crew below.