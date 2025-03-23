Jason Momoa almost revealed what Lobo looks like in a Minecraft interview

HQ

As you may know, the old DC movie universe barely came to an end before Jason Momoa got the honor to play Lobo in the new one, which he says is a dream role for him. The first time we'll see him as Lobo will be in the movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which premieres in June next year.

At the moment, Momoa is doing a lot of PR work for his upcoming movie Minecraft, and in an interview with Cinemablend he almost showed a picture of how he looks dressed and painted as Lobo. It was only when his publicist reacted and said "Jason, don't do it", that he changed his mind.

One person who is noticeably grateful that Momoa's publicist spoke up is DC boss James Gunn, who, while seemingly viewing the whole thing as a rather humorous situation and sharing the clip on Threads, also writes: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason's publicist".

Gunn will have to keep his fingers crossed that Momoa doesn't lose his wallet, have it stolen, or something similar, since he's apparently walking around with a picture in it that could totally screw up the marketing plans...