Jason Mamoa believes he will remain a part of the DCU

Due to the shakeups at the DC cinematic universe, a lot of actors who once believed their future roles as superheroes were secure have since been told they're not in the new concept of the universe.

However, one star that believes he'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future is Jason Mamoa, who has utter confidence Aquaman isn't going anywhere. Speaking in the latest Total Film magazine, Mamoa said: "Peter [Safran]'s my producer [on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom], and is a dear friend. I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It's on, bro - there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson."

Unlike Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson then, it seems Mamoa will be sticking around. He has brought the role of Aquaman to life, but considering the scale of the reboot Gunn and Safran want to take on, that didn't mean he'd necessarily be involved in this new universe.

Are you happy Jason Mamoa will be sticking around?