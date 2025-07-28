Jason lives again: New Friday the 13th game confirmed

During this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Jason Voorhees is getting ready for a digital comeback, primed to unleash bloody mayhem once more. Alongside a new movie titled Sweet Revenge, a new Friday the 13th video game is officially in the works, although specifics remain tightly under wraps for now.

The confirmation came from Horror Inc. executive Robbie Barsamian, who stated:

"I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list. It's where most of our energy is going right now. And I can tell you finally we're in a position to deliver on that. While we're not officially announcing anything with our partners today, both are coming. They're both in the works and they're both coming."

Some of you may remember that Friday the 13th: The Game was shut down at the end of 2023, following major layoffs at developer IllFonic. Ever since, fans of the hockey-masked killer have been craving something new, and now, it finally seems to be on the way. It might take a while, but Jason is far from done.

The big question remains: what do you want from a new Friday the 13th game, another chaotic multiplayer experience, or a chilling single-player story drenched in blood?