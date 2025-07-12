Jason Isaacs hits back at critics of the casting of HBO's Harry Potter series

HQ

There has been frustration directed at HBO's TV series reboot of Harry Potter, mainly from a small portion of fans unhappy with some of the casting choices. Frankly, the issues seem to sprout from certain characters no longer resembling the individuals from the books or the live-action films, for example with Alan Rickman's Severus Snape being succeeded by Paapa Essiedu's, and even Emma Watson's Hermione Granger being followed by Arabella Stanton.

Jason Isaacs, known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the eight films, has now shared his thoughts on the criticism levied against the show by some, noting at FanExpo Denver that it's simply unnecessary racism.

As per Collider, Isaacs stated: "What they're being is racist."

He expands with: "All the cast of the new Harry Potter TV series are amazing. They will be swallowing their tongues, hopefully — you know, their digital tongues — when they see what [Paapa] does on screen."

While Isaacs won't be returning as Lucius Malfoy, and seemingly won't be returning at all (even if we do hope some existing cast members have fun cameos here and there), he has already given his blessing to the show and expressed that he believes it will succeed.

"The show is being made by the same people who made the films, and they're just taking the time to make each book into a whole season — and it's going to be great."

