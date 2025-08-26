Jason Isaacs: "Harry Potter is more historically accurate than The Patriot"

HQ

Jason Isaacs has played many villainous roles in his time, but he is probably at his most evil in the role of the British executioner William Tavington in Roland Emmerich's now 25-year-old action classic The Patriot.

The film portrays the horrors that took place during the American Revolution, and it's when Isaac's character brutally executes the son of plantation owner Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson) that all hell breaks loose. Just as in the case of Braveheart, relatively little of this remarkable classic is based on real, historical facts and rather on Hollywood-imagination, but there still seem to be those who believe that it happened exactly the way it does in the film, when the Americans fought the British to win their freedom and ownership of their own continent.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly Isaacs has talked a little about how historically accurate The Patriot is, and humorously compared it to the Harry Potter films, where he played the villain Lucius Malfoy.

"I must tell people that Harry Potter is slightly more historically accurate than The Patriot. And any history teacher who's showing it to their kids, they better tell them how much bullshit it is. It's made up."