Jason Isaacs could return for the Harry Potter HBO series

Jason Isaacs, when asked if he would be up for returning in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series at HBO, had quite the interesting response. Isaacs first starred in the Harry Potter movies as Lucius Malfoy, but he's now hoping to take on another role.

Speaking with Deadline, Isaacs said "I'm hoping to come back as Hermione." What a shocker that would be, and a great way for Isaacs to swerve a question he probably gets asked too many times on and off camera.

A lot of former Harry Potter actors have been asked their thoughts on the series, and it largely seems like it will be an entirely new cast, marking a fresh start for the franchise. Isaacs is currently working on HBO's The White Lotus, which has its third season airing later this week.