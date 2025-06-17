Jason Isaacs confirms The White Lotus stars earned $40,000 per episode

HQ

As we hear of ballooning budgets throughout film, TV, and games nowadays, a lot of us wonder where all that money goes. Apparently, it's not to the actors. At least, that wasn't the case for The White Lotus Season 3.

Despite being a hit HBO drama, Jason Isaacs revealed to Vulture that all actors were paid the same amount to be on the show, which was $40,000 per episode. "Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do — putting on makeup and funny voices — and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part," he said.

Isaacs also said that he doesn't work for the money, and so doesn't mind if people with less lengthy careers are getting paid the same as him. The White Lotus initially paid every actor the same amount due to there simply not being enough money to make the show in its first season. As the scale has grown, the paycheques seem to have largely stayed the same, but the vacations involved certainly seem like quite the experience.

This is an ad: