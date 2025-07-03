Jason Blum: Why M3GAN 2.0 flopped

HQ

The first film may have cleaned house when it hit theaters a couple of years ago. But the much-hyped follow-up, M3GAN 2.0, has turned out to be a major flop for the studio. No one seems all that excited about it, and things aren't helped by the film's poor reception from critics—it currently sits at a measly 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a far cry from the original's "certified fresh" score of 93%.

In a recent interview, producer Jason Blum shared his own theories on why the film has been so coldly received:

"We all thought M3GAN was like Superman. We could do anything to her. We could change genres. We could put her in the summer. We could make her look different. We could turn her from a bad guy into a good guy. And we classically over-thought how powerful people's engagement was, really, with her."

"We thought she could live in the summer, right? We thought, 'We're going from a little movie to a tentpole!'"

Meanwhile, Blumhouse carries on, despite a couple of duds this year. Blum maintains that these things happen—and hints that more M3GAN ideas are likely on the way, maybe even a dystopian Mad Max-style version?

The only question now is: how will the spin-off film Soulm8te, set to premiere in January, fare?

Have you seen M3GAN 2.0—and what did you think of it?