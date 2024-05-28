Jason Alexander almost quit Seinfeld

Dansk
Michael Richards is incredibly beloved, thanks to his character Cosmo Kramer on the acclaimed sitcom Seinfeld. In a recently released memoir, Richards writes about his time on Seinfeld, revealing that Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the show, almost left the show during the third season. This was after he was told that neither Richards nor Alexander were needed for the episode 'The Pen'. Richards himself writes that he took it all with a slap while Alexander was more upset. This is how he writes:
"Jason threatens to quit after learning that he's also not in the episode. He's furious [...]"