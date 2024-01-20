Jasmin Savoy Brown on Scream 7: "I Haven't Gotten a Call"

HQ

It has been no secret that the production on Scream 7 has been a little rocky over the last few months. It was recently confirmed that stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera would not been returning for the sequel and director Christopher Landon quit the project claiming that "it was a dream job that turned into a nightmare."

With so many difficulties surrounding the project, Entertainment Tonight recently caught up with Jasmin Savoy Brown to ask her about her future in the franchise. The Yellowjackets actress previously starred in 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI, so it may have been expected by fans that she would have return for the seventh mainline film.

In the interview, Brown mentioned that she hadn't been contacted to star in the film. She said: "I haven't gotten a call, so I think if you want to ask Spyglass what they're doing, you can. I haven't gotten a call."