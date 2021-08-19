JASDF Skin Series DLC content is arriving in Ace Combat 7 in late August

HQ

Via a press release, developer Project Aces and publisher Bandai Namco has revealed that they will soon deliver a new DLC package featuring the aircraft skins of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (aka JASDF) for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and this pack is going to be available for download on August 31.

Other than the new aircraft skins, some classic background music tracks from the old Ace Combat titles will be included in the latest DLC, which you can play during multiplayer matches. Check the details about new skins and music tracks below:

JASDF aircraft skins



Komatsu Special Marking 2017



6SQ 60 Anniversary



301SQ F-4 Final Year 2020







New background music tracks for multiplayer mode



Mayhem - from Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War



Glacial Skies - from Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War



Rendezvous - from Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War



Blockade - from Ace Combat 4: Shattered Skies



Transparent Blue - from Ace Combat 3: Electrosphere



Naval Warfare - from Ace Combat: Assault Horizon

