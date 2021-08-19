English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

JASDF Skin Series DLC content is arriving in Ace Combat 7 in late August

It'll include aircraft skins and some music tracks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Via a press release, developer Project Aces and publisher Bandai Namco has revealed that they will soon deliver a new DLC package featuring the aircraft skins of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (aka JASDF) for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and this pack is going to be available for download on August 31.

Other than the new aircraft skins, some classic background music tracks from the old Ace Combat titles will be included in the latest DLC, which you can play during multiplayer matches. Check the details about new skins and music tracks below:

JASDF aircraft skins


  • Komatsu Special Marking 2017

  • 6SQ 60 Anniversary

  • 301SQ F-4 Final Year 2020


New background music tracks for multiplayer mode

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy