English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
F1 24

Jarno Opmeer crowned F1 Sim Racing World Champion for 2025

With his team, Red Bull Sim Racing crowned Constructors victors too.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Red Bull has been a dominant force in the world of Formula 1 in the 2020s so far, albeit if that is set to likely change in 2025, with the team's cars seemingly losing ground to McLaren and other competitors. In the world of sim-racing, this dominance is being retained however, as the F1 Sim Racing World Championship for 2025 has recently concluded, with Red Bull Sim Racing's Jarno Opmeer crowned victor.

The final rounds came to a close yesterday, and with them in the books, Opmeer has lifted the trophy by culminating a season that totaled 154 points, which was almost 20 clear of the second-placing Ismael Fahssi from Williams Esports (135 in total).

As for the Constructors side of the action, Red Bull topped the charts here too, by finishing with 244 points, which was almost 40 clear of the second-placing Ferrari Esports, who ended with 207 points.

With this in mind, all eyes are now on the next season, which will hopefully start sooner than usual, considering F1 25 is set to make its arrival in late May.

F1 24
Formula 1 Esports

Related texts

0
F1 24Score

F1 24
REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

It's time once again to put the pedal to the metal and set some lap times in some of the world's fastest cars.



Loading next content