Jarell Quansah suspended for two matches for red card against Mexico: Would only play in the World Cup final

HQ

England qualified for World Cup quarter-finals, but at a cost: the defender Jarell Quansah received a red card for a clear foul, and as such he would be automatically suspended for the following match, which is against Norway (Saturday, July 11, 23:00 CEST, 22:00 BST).

However, FIFA has considered his action as a serious foul, and has been handed an extra match suspension, according to FIFA disciplinary committee. This means that Quarell would also be suspended for a semi-final match (against Argentina or Switzerland) and would only be eligible for a potential final (or a third-place match) next weekend, July 18-19.

Following the controversial decision to lift the suspension on Folarin Balogun as a result of a call by US President Donald Trump to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the Football Association considered to appeal, but under the tournament regulations (if respected) there is no avenue to contest the ban.

England coach Thomas Tuchel described it as "disappointing, not with the decision, just the fact that we lose a good player. He was excellent in training, and of course we have some injuries in that position, so it looked like a space had opened up for Jarell. But the decision's been made, we won't waste any more energy on it. It 's just another hurdle that we have to overcome."