Jared Leto to play Skeletor in the He-Man film

In case you forgot, the Masters of the Universe film is finally moving forward after being stuck in development hell for many, many years. Travis Knight will direct, Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man, and the villain Skeletor will be played by... Jared Leto?

Yeah, that's a good one. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Leto is now officially part of the cast. He will be joined by Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. Idris Elba has been cast as Man-at-Arms, and Camila Mendes plays Teela.

It is not yet known exactly when the film will premiere, but it is expected to land in 2026.

