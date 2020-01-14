Jared Leto gets vampiric in new Morbius trailer

Hardcore Marvel fans will know Morbius as The Living Vampire, who has appeared alongside Spider-Man as well as in his own series, and now Jared Leto will be bringing him to the big screen in the 2020 film simply titled Morbius.

A brand new trailer has been released for the film, which gives us a glimpse at the origin story in question. Leto's character has a rare blood disease, and accidentally gives himself vampirism in an attempt to cure it. We even get a brief look at the monster he turns into as well, which is a pretty spooky sight.

Have you heard of Morbius?