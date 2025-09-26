Jared Leto at the Tron: Ares panel at SDCC Malaga: "For me Tron is like Star Wars or Blade Runner"

HQ

Perhaps the highlight of Friday's San Diego Comic-Con programme in Malaga was the mega-panel in the 2,500-capacity Auditorium M, where the crowds of visitors to the first SDCC outside the United States came to get a close-up look at a special preview of the Disney film that opens in cinemas on 10 October, Tron: Ares. The event, hosted and moderated by Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia, featured guest stars director Joachim Rønning, actress Jodie Turner-Smith (Athena) and, of course, the star of the show Ares, Jared Leto.

The presentation of Tron: Ares was primarily focused on giving SDCC panel attendees a special moment, with two clips of previously unreleased footage from the film, which opens in a couple of weeks in theatres. It was also a chance for Leto and Turner-Smith to talk about their experiences with the franchise and the film.

Jared Leto has confessed that he is an absolute fan of the original Tron, and that this led him to get involved in the Tron: Ares project, of which he is also a producer. " For me Tron is like Star Wars, Blade Runner... if I wasn't here [up on stage] I'd be with you in the audience cheering for this film," he managed to convey to applause.

He also had a moment to remember the work of Jeff Bridges. " One of the biggest reasons I've loved Tron since 1982 (I know, I'm old as shit) is because of Jeff Bridges". And he took the opportunity to record an emotional message to the veteran actor chanted by the fans.

Leto has quickly taken command of the entire panel, and even fellow co-star, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, has praised him and publicly thanked him for Jared Leto helping her prepare for the audition to play Athena. "It's not like playing a robot, it's more of an entity" putting something special into her performance "we felt we could give her a more human, rather than human, touch".

We'll have to wait until 10 October to see the final result - are you looking forward to Tron: Ares?