Jared Harris on Foundation: Season 3's Hari Seldon: "No longer the puppet master but a puppet"

While Hari Seldon and the Foundation organisation have faced their issues throughout history already, there's no denying that they're facing a different beast and problem in the third season of the show. Seldon himself is dealing with a circumstance where he's no longer the sole perpetrator of his plan, all while The Mule has arrived to wreak havoc across the universe. So, with this in mind, how does this affect how actor Jared Harris brings the character to life?

We asked Harris specifically this in a recent interview, where he told us about the challenges of playing a character that is both human and hologram

"Yeah, well, there's different challenges, obviously, in playing a hologram, and this is one of the things that I talked about going into the whole thing is trying to find a way that you're still able to access the humanity of that character. Where would that humanity exist? And always with this person, what does he know? What doesn't he know? What comes as a surprise to him? Yeah, I mean, it's always a conversation with each new season, is trying to find that kernel and bring it out."

To add to this, he commented on the revelation from the second season of the show and how Seldon is effectively two characters.

"Well, that was actually the big, if you like, discovery, or the big new twist, was bringing that information from season two so it had a relevance in season three, in that he was aware of the fact that he was no longer the puppet master but a puppet, and that someone else was pulling his strings, and that he would have an opinion or a feeling about that, and that someone with that kind of ego would not like the fact that he was no longer in control, and it would create some sort of existential crisis within the character."

To round off, Harris also spoke a tad about Pilou Asbaek and working with the Danish actor who joins the series as The Mule. He expressed:

"He's great fun. He's got a wonderful, delightful sense of anarchy and a wicked sense of humour. I'm a huge fan of his. I've watched... I got to sit and fanboy with him about Game of Thrones and ask him all sorts of questions."

