Jar Jar Binks was replaced by Ugly Sonic in Rescue Rangers

HQ

Rescue Rangers was released on Disney+ last month, a nostalgic feelgood movie in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit with a gazillion cameos from characters belonging to very unexpected universes (we will only spoil one of them - and he was in the trailer!).

One of them is Ugly Sonic, who was once going to be the protagonist in the Sonic movies. But his almost comically bad design led to an angry uproar amongst the fans, and thankfully made Paramount redesign Sonic - to what turned out to be a huge success. Since then, we haven't seen the ugly rascal until he showed up in Rescue Rangers, but the idea was originally to cast Jar Jar Binks in that role.

Binks did his debut in The Phantom Menace from 1999, but was so loathed by the fans that George Lucas kept him to a bare minimum in the two sequels. Exactly why Binks was kicked out in favour of Ugly Sonic is unknown, but the storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins has now shared an animatic on his Instagram that gives us an impression of how it would have been with the return of Jar Jar Binks.

Are you glad they went with Ugly Sonic instead, or is it about time to give Jar Jar Binks a proper comeback?