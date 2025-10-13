Jar Jar Binks returns in new comic one-shot co-written by Ahmed Best

HQ

If you thought Andor was going to save Star Wars, you don't know nothing, kid. Jar Jar Binks is making his grand return early next year in Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1, a one-shot comic that features multiple stories around the failed fan-favourite.

The story most fans are probably going to be most interested in is Jar Jar Binks Returns, which is co-written by the actor behind Binks, one Ahmed Best. Best unfortunately took a lot of the hate aimed at Binks when the character was getting absolutely destroyed by the fanbase. However, over time a lot of people warmed to Jar Jar.

Best even got to return as the Jedi Kelleran Beq, who features in the story Jar Jar Binks Returns. In the story (via Comicbook Club Live), Jar Jar must face the consequences of giving Palpatine emergency powers and apparently has a key role in forming the Rebel Alliance.

Jar Jar Binks Returns and other stories will be available in Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1 when it releases next February.

