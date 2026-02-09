Japan's Takaichi secures landslide election victory, tightening grip on power

HQ

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi scored a decisive election victory on Sunday, with her ruling coalition projected to secure a two-thirds supermajority in the lower house of parliament. The result strengthens the position of Japan's first female leader and gives her wide latitude to push through legislation, including proposed tax cuts and increased military spending aimed at countering China.

Takaichi called the rare winter snap election to capitalise on strong approval ratings since taking office in October, a gamble that paid off despite heavy snowfall across parts of the country. Her Liberal Democratic Party easily cleared the threshold for a single-party majority, while its alliance with the Japan Innovation Party allows it to override the upper house. Takaichi said the result amounted to public backing for major shifts in economic and security policy.

The victory also sharpens existing tensions. Financial markets have been unsettled by her pledge to suspend sales tax on food, raising questions about fiscal sustainability in the world's most indebted major economy. Relations with Beijing remain strained following her hardline stance on security and Taiwan, even as US President Donald Trump recently gave her his full endorsement. With a strong mandate now secured, Takaichi is expected to press ahead with policies that could reshape Japan's economy, defence posture and regional role...