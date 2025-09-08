Japan's prime minister steps down

HQ

It wasn't long ago that Shigeru Ishiba took office. Now, Japan's prime minister has resigned after facing growing pressure from within his ruling party and a series of election defeats that shook public confidence. Shigeru Ishiba, who had been in office less than a year, struggled to restore the government's standing while dealing with sluggish economic growth and rising living costs that frustrated voters. His resignation comes just before his party was set to consider a leadership vote that could have forced him out. The move follows consultations with senior colleagues, signaling a strategic handover aimed at avoiding a political vacuum. Despite initial public optimism, repeated setbacks left the coalition reliant on fragile opposition support to stay in power. Who do you think will be next to take office?