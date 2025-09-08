Gamereactor

Japan's prime minister steps down

Shigeru Ishiba resigns after mounting internal challenges and electoral setbacks.

It wasn't long ago that Shigeru Ishiba took office. Now, Japan's prime minister has resigned after facing growing pressure from within his ruling party and a series of election defeats that shook public confidence. Shigeru Ishiba, who had been in office less than a year, struggled to restore the government's standing while dealing with sluggish economic growth and rising living costs that frustrated voters. His resignation comes just before his party was set to consider a leadership vote that could have forced him out. The move follows consultations with senior colleagues, signaling a strategic handover aimed at avoiding a political vacuum. Despite initial public optimism, repeated setbacks left the coalition reliant on fragile opposition support to stay in power. Who do you think will be next to take office?

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of Japan, during a meeting at the G20 plenary // Shutterstock

