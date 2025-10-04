Japan's next leader promises Nordic-style gender balance

HQ

We just got the news that Sanae Takaichi has been elected to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and is therefore likely to become the next prime minister, the first woman to lead the nation in its history. In her historic bid to become Japan's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi has pledged to raise the share of women in cabinet to levels seen in progressive Nordic countries. With a small pool of women lawmakers to draw from and a history of slow progress on equality, Takaichi faces the challenge of turning ambitious promises into tangible change. Her broader conservative policies may also test support among women, as past initiatives to close Japan's gender gap have struggled to meet expectations. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!