Japan's national library rules out preservation of Game Key Cards

Preserving games as works of art is becoming increasingly important in an age where so much is lost forever because it's digital, and therefore ceases to function the day the servers are shut down and they can no longer be downloaded. One organisation working on this is the Japanese National Diet Library, which currently has preserved nearly 10,000 titles.

This does, of course, include Switch titles, but it's not certain that Switch 2 games will still be playable in the future. Famitsu (thanks Automaton) is now reporting that so-called Game Key Cards - games for Switch 2 that are not stored on the cartridge you buy - will not be saved for posterity:

"Since a key card, on its own, does not qualify as content, it falls outside of our scope for collection and preservation."

Game Key Cards are really just a key that allows you to download a game, so the decision itself is not particularly controversial, but it serves as a good example of how difficult it will be to play today's titles in a few decades. With closed servers, online requirements, the need for updates, and DMR making sharing difficult, there is a risk of a black hole for today's games that simply won't be possible to enjoy in your golden years or show your children, and probably not collect either.