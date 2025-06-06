English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Japan's ispace lunar lander crashes again

Second failed attempt highlights the challenges of private moon exploration.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Japan. Japan's ispace has confirmed that its Resilience lander likely crashed onto the lunar surface during descent on Friday, marking the company's second failed lunar mission in just a few years.

Despite previous software adjustments, the lander appears to have lost altitude control and failed to establish post-touchdown communication. While investor backing remains strong, this could prompt Japanese firms to seek international partnerships for future ventures.

Japan's ispace lunar lander crashes again
TOKYO, JAPAN - December 15, 2021: Hakuto-R lunar lander on display in Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower. Hakuto-R was designed to go to the moon on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsJapan


Loading next content