Japan's ispace lunar lander crashes again

The latest news on Japan. Japan's ispace has confirmed that its Resilience lander likely crashed onto the lunar surface during descent on Friday, marking the company's second failed lunar mission in just a few years.
Despite previous software adjustments, the lander appears to have lost altitude control and failed to establish post-touchdown communication. While investor backing remains strong, this could prompt Japanese firms to seek international partnerships for future ventures.