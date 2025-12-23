Japan's H3 rocket fails to deploy navigation satellite into orbit after engine problems

HQ

Japan's H3 rocket failed to place a government navigation satellite into orbit on Monday after experiencing engine problems, dealing a setback to the country's space programme.

The rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center carrying the Michibiki No. 5 satellite, part of Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), but could not reach its intended orbit, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

The H3 is Japan's flagship launch vehicle, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. While it failed on its first launch in 2023, it had since completed six successful missions. Japanese officials said the failure would likely trigger a detailed investigation, which could delay future launches and affect plans to expand the navigation network.