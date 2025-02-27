Japan's birth rate hits historic low in 2024

HQ

Japan's demographic crisis deepened in 2024, with births dropping to a record low of 720,988—a continuous decline for the ninth consecutive year, according to the health ministry (via Reuters).

This decline highlights the country's rapidly aging population and dwindling birthrate, despite a series of measures introduced by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to encourage childbearing.

While Japan saw an uptick in marriages, which rose by 2.2%, it was still unable to reverse the broader trend of fewer children born. A sharp contrast with its neighbor, South Korea, where fertility rates saw a slight increase, Japan's fertility rate remained at 1.20 in 2023.

Experts point to factors such as fewer marriages, largely a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a strong connection between marriage rates and birth rates. For now, it remains to be seen if Japan can reverse this trend.