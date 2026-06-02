Japan's biggest cherry region hosts annual spitting contest

HQ

The city of Higashine in Japan, by far the country's largest producer of cherries, hosted the annual World Cherry Pit Spitting Championship this weekend. The event attracted participants from all over Japan, all vying for the coveted trophy and title.

The concept is simple. Competitors eat a cherry and then try to spit the pit as far as possible. The championship has been a long-standing tradition for many years and goes hand in hand with the celebration of the region's famous orchards. A total of 926 people participated in the event this year, and the winner was a 38-year-old man who managed to spit a whopping 15.8 metres.

In addition to the championship itself, several other activities are organised, all with a clear connection to cherries and cherry orchards. The event has become an important part of the local economy and helps draw attention to the region every year.