Japanese videogame giants hit hard by Trump's tariffs: Sony, Nintendo, and Bandai suffer the most

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Japan . Several major Japanese videogame companies have experienced sharp declines in their stock prices, as Donald Trump's tariffs continue to shake the global market. You can read the full list of tariffs here.

Sony, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and others have faced notable losses, with Nintendo alone seeing a 7.09% drop in its stock. Other industry giants like Sony and Capcom have also taken significant hits, with Sony falling 8.76%, and Capcom reporting a decrease of 5.54%.

The tariffs, which could drive up the price of consoles and accessories, have cast a shadow over the companies' financial outlook, as the fiscal year transitions into FY26. For now, it remains to be seen how these setbacks will affect their long-term strategies.