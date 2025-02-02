Japanese Switch eShop restricts overseas payments

HQ

Nintendo has announced that, effective March 25, 2025, the Japanese Switch eShop and My Nintendo Store will no longer accept credit cards or PayPal accounts issued overseas. This decision aims to prevent fraudulent use, though specific details were not provided. Historically, many international users have accessed the Japanese eShop to purchase exclusive titles or to take advantage of regional pricing differences. With this change, overseas users will need to utilise alternative payment methods, such as purchasing Japanese eShop vouchers through online retailers.

"In order to prevent fraudulent use, the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store for Japan will stop accepting credit cards issued overseas and PayPal accounts opened overseas from Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

"For customers who have previously used overseas-issued credit cards or PayPal accounts opened overseas, we ask that you please use other payment methods, such as credit cards issued in Japan, from now on.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your

understanding."

What are your thoughts on this, and have you ever bought games from the Japanaese eShop?