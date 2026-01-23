Japanese students choose Nintendo over Google and Sony

HQ

It seems that Nintendo will be able to pick and choose among Japan's top talent in the future. The analysis company Risk Monster (via Inside Games and Siliconera) has conducted a survey among 600 Japanese university students in their first and second years, asking them who they would most like to work for after graduation.

Japan is, of course, an exciting country with large tech companies, and Western giants are also well represented. But despite this, it was a certain gaming giant that took home the victory, namely... Nintendo. They were in third place last year but now took home 4.7% of the votes. The next tech company on the list was Google, which came in third, while Sony ranked seventh.

Japan is known for its strong work ethic, and there has been much discussion about whether people are overexerting themselves. It now seems that the pendulum is beginning to swing away from this, as Risk Monster writes that one thing students want from their future employers is a better work-life balance.