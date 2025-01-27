Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi leaves Celtic and joins Ligue 1 looking for a new challenge

HQ

Kyōgo Furuhashi is one of the most succesful Japanese footballers that made the jump to Europe. After playing in Vissel Kobe, he moved to Club Celtic F.C., the most succesful Scottish club (and one of the surprises in Champions League this season), where he became the top scorer of the club and won three Premierships titles and two Scottish Cups.

Now, after 165 games and 85 goals, the 30 year old has joined French club Stade Rennais F.C. The played had expressed his desire to move to a more competitive league, as reported by SkySports. In fact, Hajime Moriyasu, Japan coach, had previously criticised the quality of the Scottis league.

The move has been confirmed: Celtic sells the player form £10m and Furuhashi will be at Rennes for at least two and a half years. It's an interesting move: from the undisputed top team of a lower quality league, to a club in one of Europe's top five leagues... that currently faces relegation: they are 16th (out of 18 teams).