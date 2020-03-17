LIVE

Minecraft

Japanese school kids held their own graduation in Minecraft

Following the closure of schools in Japan, the children took it upon themselves to host a virtual graduation instead.

As we're seeing happen all over the world, students in Japan have been forced to stay home in order to avoid spreading COVID-19. Due to these school closures, a lot of students will miss their graduation ceremonies that were due to take place in late March; an event that is exciting for both the students and their families as they celebrate achievements and progression.

Well, one group of students came up with the ingenious idea to host their own graduation ceremony within Minecraft. So that is exactly what they did.

SoraNews24 initially spotted the tweet from one of the school kids' parents. The humbled father shared a few pictures of the venue and a short video showing his son playing with his friends.

It's nice to see this sense of camaraderie, even when these students are being forced into an isolation they still though to come together and celebrate this personal experience together.

Minecraft
Picture via Twitter.

