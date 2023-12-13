Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Japanese publishers 'need' Xbox, according to ex-Sony VP

Apparently, it'll be difficult for them to expand their business with just the PlayStation.

Mena Sato Kato, former Sony VP who has since joined Xbox as the Director of Partnerships for Japan, has stressed that Japanese publishers need the green team in order to expand their businesses.

Speaking to Bloomberg, she said the following: "Japanese publishers will definitely need us in expanding their business. It would be difficult to do that just with the PlayStation."

We have seen an increased interest from Xbox in a Japanese audience. Xbox Series consoles have been doing rather well in the country, even outselling the PS5 on occasion, but it's clear that Japan is still primarily a gaming market dominated by Sony and Nintendo.

Do you think Japanese publishers need Xbox?

