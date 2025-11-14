Japanese idol Shohei Ohtani claims third MVP title in MLB in a row

HQ

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese idol from Los Angeles Dodgers, winner of two back to back World Series (in what many consider the best World Series in history) has been named MVP of the Major League Baseball (MLB) for third year in a row, fourth in the last five years.

But the MLB gives two MVP awards per season, one for the American League and another for the National League, the two leagues of the MLB. Ohtani won it on the National League, and Aaron Judge for the New Yotk Yankees was named MVP of the American League. They are the exact same picks from last year, which makes it a first in MLB history.

Judge's pick was apparently surprising, as many were expecting Cal Raleigh from the Seattle Mariners. But Judges won his third MVP award, just one step behind Ohtani, who is three MVP award away of matching Barry Bonds record, the only MLB player to win seven MVP titles, between 1990 and 2004. Ohtani, 31 years old, still has time...