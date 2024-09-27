Japanese horror takes centre-stage in latest Slitterhead trailer

HQ

You probably don't recognise the name Slitterhead, which is perhaps not too surprising given that it was announced during The Game Awards 2021, and then more or less disappeared.

But... it's not abandoned. Bokeh Game Studio showed off its game this summer and has been quietly working on the adventure. During the recent Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, studio head Keiichiro Toyama (if the name sounds familiar, it's probably because you recognise him as the creator of the Silent Hill series, but he also created Gravity Rush during his time at Sony) let us know more about his new project and showed us a bunch of gameplay.

Slitterhead is set in 90s Japan, where monsters have appeared and must be fought in creepy East Asian environments. Check out the video below of what is sure to be a real treat for fans of Japanese horror. The game will be released on November 8 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.