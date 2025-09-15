Japanese grandma turns 100 and keeps on gaming

HQ

Age is just a number for Ushi Ando. At 100 years old, this spirited grandmother from Fukushima proves that a love of video games can outlast generations. According to Yahoo Japan, Ando credits her remarkable longevity and sharp mind largely to her daily gaming sessions. Her story began more than 30 years ago during a visit to her grandchild in Tokyo, where she picked up a controller for the first time—and never looked back. Since then, she has worn out two Super Nintendo consoles and is now happily playing on her third.

Her favorites? Classic Bomberman and Tetris. Ando doesn't just play solo, either. Her fiercest competitor is her four-year-old great-grandchild, who often hears playful taunts like "Grandma is better than you" and "You still can't beat me!"

"Playing keeps me alert because I use my fingers. I don't want to just lie around and sleep all day," Ando says. She's living proof that video games can be as much mental exercise as entertainment—at any age. World's coolest grandma? Quite possibly.