Japanese Grand Prix: what time is the next Formula 1 race on April 6

Formula 1 returns this week after a two-week break, and two dramatic races: the first one in Australia was a slaughter due to the rainy conditions, and the second one in China was a fiasco for Ferrari, with both their drivers disqualified.

The next Grand Prix is the Japanese Grand Prix. The championship remains in the East, which means that Formula 1 fans in Europe who want to see the race and qualifying live will have to wake up very early next weekend. There will be no sprint race at the Suzuka Circuit.

When to watch Japanese Grand Prix next weekend:



Free Practice 1: Friday, April 4, at 3:30 AM GMT+1, 4:30 AM CEST



Free Practice 2: Friday, April 4, at 7:00 AM GMT+1, 8:00 AM CEST



Free Practice 3: Saturday, April 5, at 3:30 AM GMT+1, 4:30 AM CEST



Qualifying: Saturday, April 5, at 7:00 AM GMT+1, 8:00 AM CEST



Race: Sunday, April 6, at 6:00 AM GMT+1, 7:00 AM CEST



The Japanese Grand Prix will be followed one week later with the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 13, followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 20. After a two-week break, the championship will move from Asia to America for the Miami Grand Prix on May 4.