Japanese government issues statement on AI and copyright regulation

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs, an agency under the country's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, has issued a statement setting out new guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence and its purposes during a seminar on AI art and copyright.

The document states that AI may be used for educational, research and non-commercial purposes freely, but not if there is an economic benefit or commercial purpose. AI-generated art that uses another artist's work and is used for commercial purposes, or not for personal use, may be considered copyright infringement, and the copyright holder can sue for copyright infringement.

This also applies to AI that learn/copies an artist's style, without the artist's permission the copyright holder can claim damages or an injunction as copyright infringement, or even be subject to criminal penalties.

Although it initially appeared that Japan was going to establish much more flexible legislation than Europe with regard to the use of artificial intelligence, it seems that they have reconsidered their options and the risk to creators and artists.

You can read the press release and details here (thanks, <ahref="https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/dbc20f3ef956a6e5e6994f187ae01bef2f134e24" target="_blank">Yahoo</a>).