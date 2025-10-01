Japanese gamers still prefers third-person and westerners are more prone to like first-person

HQ

There is an old truth in the world of video games that Japanese gamers prefer to play third-person titles, while Western gamers prefer first-person. But this is something people have been saying for two decades, so is it really true in 2025?

The answer seems to be that this is still the case. The source this time is Capcom, which revealed in an interview with Denfaminicogamer (thanks, Automaton) that visitors to the German gaming fair Gamescom - who tested the Resident Evil Requiem demo that was available - mostly opted for first-person.

The same demo was also available to try at the Tokyo Game Show, but here visitors mainly chose to play in third-person instead. We don't have any figures on how big the differences are, but we would still think that the differences are at least somewhat smaller than they were 20 years ago.

But the old truth is still true today: Japanese gamers prefer third-person, while Western gamers prefer first-person. Does this also apply to your gaming habits?