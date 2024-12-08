Japanese gamers rank the 30 best PlayStation games of all time

HQ

To celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary, the Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu conducted a poll among its readers to determine the 30 best PlayStation games of all time. Over 4,000 votes were collected, resulting in a list that spans multiple generations of Sony's consoles.

Notably, no games from the PlayStation 5 made it onto the list, and only two titles from the PlayStation 4 managed to reach the top 30. This likely reflects a strong sense of nostalgia among Japanese gamers for older titles and consoles. Unsurprisingly, Final Fantasy VII was crowned the best PlayStation game ever, highlighting its enduring impact on gaming culture. You can check out the full list below.

Do you agree with the choices made by Japanese gamers?